Short Interest in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expands By 21.0%

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 726,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 600,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Marcus Price Performance
Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. 140,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,523. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $693.82 million, a PE ratio of -64.82, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.35%.
Institutional Trading of Marcus
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
