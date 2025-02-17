Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Decreases By 18.4%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Performance

TIVC stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Tivic Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

