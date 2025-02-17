Sierra Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 46,237 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 46,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 226.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 41,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $90.99 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $91.19.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4409 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

