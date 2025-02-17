Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $93,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

