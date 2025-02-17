Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Kaye Capital Management raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 167,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $104.62 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

