Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 126,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,723,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.72.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

