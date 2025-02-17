Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 80,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.