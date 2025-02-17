Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after acquiring an additional 139,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 80,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.