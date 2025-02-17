Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371,267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $299.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $299.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

