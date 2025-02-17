Sierra Ocean LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in SAP by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

SAP stock opened at $290.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

