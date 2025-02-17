Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Update

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 76,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,193,806 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,140.64. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,029 shares of company stock worth $3,518,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Snap by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after buying an additional 23,569,522 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,998,000 after buying an additional 1,001,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,078,000 after buying an additional 134,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 105.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after buying an additional 4,098,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Snap has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.