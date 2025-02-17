Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Update

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,170,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 76,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Activity at Snap
In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $1,077,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,193,806 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,140.64. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $206,820.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 480,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,922.02. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,029 shares of company stock worth $3,518,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Snap by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,161,000 after buying an additional 23,569,522 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 73,723,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,998,000 after buying an additional 1,001,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,078,000 after buying an additional 134,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 105.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 7,981,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after buying an additional 4,098,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Stock Performance
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.