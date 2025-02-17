Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 443.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $339.12 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $252.98 and a one year high of $373.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

