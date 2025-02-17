SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Up 6.7% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.21. 63,149,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 43,586,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

SOFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. The trade was a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,008,870 shares of company stock valued at $416,950,073 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 199,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

