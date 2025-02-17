Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Trading Down 8.7% – Should You Sell?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) dropped 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 830,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,978,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.82.
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
