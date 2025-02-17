Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sow Good during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Sow Good by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Sow Good during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sow Good by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 243,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 73,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sow Good by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 251,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sow Good from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of Sow Good from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Sow Good Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOWG traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.87. 10,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.91. Sow Good has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.