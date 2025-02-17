S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Reduced by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 174,815.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $224,976,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,868,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,580,000 after buying an additional 292,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $539.77 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

