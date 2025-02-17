Space Stocks To Follow Now – February 14th

Airbnb, Alphabet, Lockheed Martin, Berkshire Hathaway, and Serve Robotics are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are directly involved in the space industry, including companies that manufacture satellites, provide space tourism services, or engage in space exploration. Investing in space stocks allows individuals to participate in the growth and innovation of the rapidly expanding space sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

ABNB stock traded up $19.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 16,250,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.02. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $185.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,267,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,327,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.59. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $418.58 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,351. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.44. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

SERV stock traded down $10.01 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 46,384,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,749,412. Serve Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

