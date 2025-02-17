SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,722,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RWO opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

