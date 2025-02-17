SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,931,000 after purchasing an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after buying an additional 122,184 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after buying an additional 107,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $92.33 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

