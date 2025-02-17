SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.5% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $34,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,057,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,902,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,461 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,118.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 926,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after acquiring an additional 909,210 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

