SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,437,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after buying an additional 711,253 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after buying an additional 978,136 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,419,000 after buying an additional 194,413 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $89.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

