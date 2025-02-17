Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Posts Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Springfield Properties had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.83%.
Springfield Properties Stock Up 9.1 %
LON SPR opened at GBX 107.38 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.25. Springfield Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 113 ($1.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.42.
