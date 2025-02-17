Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $230.91 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.6 %

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.30 to $20.20 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

