Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $230.91 million for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.6 %
Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.
Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.
