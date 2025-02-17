State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $47.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,564 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boeing were worth $47,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $30,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $184.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.09. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

