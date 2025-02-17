State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,430,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 989,674 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

