Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $336,426,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 85.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,295,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,007 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 116.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,434,000 after acquiring an additional 548,086 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after purchasing an additional 451,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.2 %

STLD opened at $135.83 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average is $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

