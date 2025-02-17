Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $16,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Citigroup dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $135.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.