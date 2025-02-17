Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 27,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 52.9% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE STLA traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $14.04. 12,554,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264,148. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

