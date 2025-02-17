STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 529,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 801,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE STE opened at $219.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.99. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STERIS

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total transaction of $365,532.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,363.04. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.