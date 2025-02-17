Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 284 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,058.60 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $929.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $805.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

