Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 631,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,719,000 after acquiring an additional 79,555 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $532.58 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $493.30 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $548.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $5,302,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. This represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $11,231,699. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

