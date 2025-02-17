Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $142,774,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $100,618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day moving average of $223.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

