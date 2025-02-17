Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average is $215.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

