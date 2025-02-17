Strategic Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of VCR opened at $381.66 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $384.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.38.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

