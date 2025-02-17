Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,656,000 after purchasing an additional 579,289 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 455,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $173.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

