Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 91,544 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 91,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after acquiring an additional 929,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after purchasing an additional 48,939 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 488,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 458,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.87 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.