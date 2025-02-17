Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after buying an additional 1,172,561 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,248,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,885,000 after buying an additional 506,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,638,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,816,000 after buying an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period.

AVEM opened at $61.16 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

