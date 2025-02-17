Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $4.12 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $194.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

