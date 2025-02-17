Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $4.64 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $124.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

