Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Stock Down 1.9 %

CLX opened at $147.91 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

