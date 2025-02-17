Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $270.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.39 and a one year high of $271.66.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.