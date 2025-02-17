Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 8398937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.04.

Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrise Resources plc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrise Resources

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

