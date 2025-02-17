Systelligence LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,403 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 91,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 257,238 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

