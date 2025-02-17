Systelligence LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

