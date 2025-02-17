Systelligence LLC Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

