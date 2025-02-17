Systelligence LLC Sells 25,018 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,018 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF comprises 3.3% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 503,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $119.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.48. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $816.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.