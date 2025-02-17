Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $208.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $215.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
