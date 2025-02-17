Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
TARS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,653,000 after acquiring an additional 698,712 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after buying an additional 685,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,088.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 420,057 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5,636.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 404,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after buying an additional 397,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,587,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
