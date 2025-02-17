Team (NYSE:TISI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Team Stock Down 7.9 %
NYSE TISI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.85. Team has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.
Institutional Trading of Team
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Team by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Team by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Team by 11,511.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Team by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
