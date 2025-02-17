Team (NYSE:TISI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

NYSE TISI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.85. Team has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Team by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Team by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Team by 11,511.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Team in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Team by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

