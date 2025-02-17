Teaminvest Private Group Limited (TIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Teaminvest Private Group Limited (ASX:TIP – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Teaminvest Private Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

Get Teaminvest Private Group alerts:

About Teaminvest Private Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Teaminvest Private Group Limited is a private equity firm specializing in middle market and mature companies providing buyout and growth capital transactions. It also makes fund of fund investments in private equity funds, small and medium-sized companies. The firm invests in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, healthcare, financials, information technology and communication services industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Teaminvest Private Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teaminvest Private Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.