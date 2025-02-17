Telecom Stocks To Follow Today – February 15th

Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, and ServiceNow are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to the stocks of companies that provide telecommunications services, such as telephone, internet, and cable services. These stocks represent ownership in companies that operate within the telecommunications industry, which includes both traditional landline providers and wireless communications companies. Investors may consider telecom stocks as part of their portfolio for potential gains and dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,966,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,073,216. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.02.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,981,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,483. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.70.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $985.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,070.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $971.00. The stock has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

